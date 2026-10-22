At the 12th Moscow International Forum “Religion and Peace,” it was claimed that a photograph of a fallen soldier from the far-right “Española” brigade was allegedly covered with tiny droplets of liquid.

According to him, the photograph in question is of a soldier with the call sign “Kazak,” which was displayed in the unit’s office in Moscow.

Kostenko decided to share this story at the end of his speech at the forum’s opening. He stated that the photograph of the fallen soldier was allegedly covered with tiny droplets, which he described as a “miraculous weeping.”

“Yesterday I received a photograph depicting one of our soldiers; his call sign was ‘Kazak.’ He was from the ‘Espanola’ battalion. He died after luring a drone away from his comrades—a heroic act. There are many such acts happening in the war right now. He died. He left behind a wife and a child. But what’s important is that this photograph is displayed in the battalion’s office in Moscow. And so, the photograph—it began to weep; it became covered with tiny droplets of myrrh,” Kostenko said.

According to him, this incident is “evidence of God’s presence in our world right here and now.”

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At the same time, no public confirmation has been provided regarding the origin of the droplets in the photograph or the circumstances surrounding this phenomenon.

Boris Kostenko previously served as general director of the Russian television channel “Spas.” He is currently an advisor to Sergey Glazyev, the State Secretary of the Union State of Russia and Belarus.

“Española” is a brigade formed after the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, comprising members of far-right soccer fan groups.

According to reports, fighters from this unit participated in the assault on Azovstal and Mariupol, the battles for Vuhledar and the defense of Klishchiivka, as well as in combat operations for Avdiivka and Chasiv Yar.

In December of the previous year, a memorial service for the unit’s commander, Serhiy Orlov, was held at the Cathedral of Christ the Savior in Moscow.

Soldier Vadym Kazak, who served in the “Española” Brigade, was killed in September 2024 near Chasiv Yar.

The Moscow International Forum “Religion and Peace” has been held since 2013. It is organized by the “Christian World” Union for the Promotion of Traditional Values, with support from the Russian President’s Office for Domestic Policy, the Russian Ministry of Science and Higher Education, and the Moscow City Government.

Boris Kostenko, former CEO of the “Spas” TV channel, spoke about this during the event’s opening ceremony.

As a reminder, Stanislav Orlov, commander of the Russian Federation’s 88th Separate Sabotage and Reconnaissance Brigade “Española,” who was known for his participation in hostilities against Ukraine and his statements about “legitimate targets” among Ukrainian civilians, died earlier.

On December 4, in annexed Sevastopol, Stanislav Orlov—codenamed “The Spaniard”—was killed. He was the commander of the “Española” brigade, formed from far-right soccer fans to participate in the war against Ukraine.

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