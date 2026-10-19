The 2026 Asian Para Games were officially opened in the Japanese city of Nagoya, marking the first time the event is being held in Japan. The opening ceremony took place on Sunday at Paloma Mizuho Stadium. Around 3,000 athletes from 45 countries and regions are expected to take part in the tournament.

Participation of the Japanese team

The Japanese delegation includes approximately 280 athletes. Japan's Emperor Naruhito declared the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Para Games open. Crown Prince Akishino, the honorary president of the Games, and Crown Princess Kiko also attended the ceremony.

Japanese para-alpine skier Momoka Muraoka and other participants served as the final torchbearers. The athletes' oath was taken by Japanese wheelchair tennis player Tokito Oda and other athletes, The Japan Times reports.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

18 sports

After the Asian Games concluded on October 4, Para Games participants will compete in 18 sports in Aichi Prefecture and neighboring Shizuoka Prefecture. The competitions will continue until Saturday.

The Japanese team aims to surpass its best medal tally of 198 medals, achieved at the 2018 Games in Jakarta. The Asian Para Games succeeded the Far East and South Pacific Games for the Disabled, known as FESPIC. The first FESPIC Games were held in Japan's Oita Prefecture in 1975, while the first Asian Para Games took place in 2010. The current tournament is the fifth in history.

Read us on