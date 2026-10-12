A sudden flood in central Nepal on Sunday swept away about 45 houses in the Gorkha district. At least five people are considered missing, The Japan Times reports, citing officials.

A landslide blocked the river

Dharm Raj Upreti, head of the national disaster management agency, said a dry landslide blocked the river, after which water breached the resulting blockage and caused the flood. Videos circulating online showed a dark stream of water carrying debris rushing through the hills of the Gorkha district.

The flood also damaged three hydropower facilities and four bridges. According to the agency, at least 82 people, including nine foreigners, were rescued from the affected areas.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Evacuation of residents

Four helicopters were deployed for search-and-rescue operations and evacuations as the water level in the Budhi Gandaki River continued to rise. Earlier, authorities urged residents to move away from the river to safer locations.

Lakshmi Gurung, a local official from the Chumnubri municipality, said her home had been destroyed and that there was no electricity. According to her, the new flood resembled a previous devastating disaster, but there were no casualties in the settlement.

In late September, heavy rains had already caused floods and landslides in Nepal, killing at least 21 people. The International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development in Kathmandu said the current event demonstrates the various hazards capable of causing destructive floods in Himalayan river systems.

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