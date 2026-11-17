The Dutch company Peja Group has withdrawn its urgent lawsuit against Ukraine’s Honorary Consul Karel Burger Dirven. The company had previously accused him of spreading allegedly defamatory statements about its business ties with Russia.

The company withdrew the lawsuit after the honorary consul disclosed information about the activities of its subsidiary in the Russian market and called for it to cease operations there.

In a comment to Ukrinform, Dirven emphasized that “companies that do business with Russia or operate on its territory are financing Putin’s war machine. This is absolutely unacceptable. We will identify all such companies. They will not be able to hide, and we will hold them accountable! Ukraine cannot be deceived—neither from Arnhem, nor from a courtroom in Amsterdam, nor from any other place where they try to hide. We will name them and hold them accountable. I honor the defenders. It’s the least I can do for the brave women and men who are fighting.”

He also stated that the company did not dare to proceed with a public trial and is now explaining the withdrawal of the lawsuit by claiming that the case is allegedly too complex for summary proceedings. At the same time, he said, the company’s lawyers have not ruled out the possibility of a new, full-scale lawsuit against him.

“Don’t be fooled: this is a blatant intimidation tactic on their part,” the honorary consul said.

According to him, the lawsuit was prompted by his social media posts.

“Why did such panic arise in Arnhem? In September, I posted a call on my social media accounts urging Dutch companies to refuse to participate in an agricultural exhibition in Moscow. After all, there can be no business during wartime,” says the honorary consul.

He cited four facts which, he said, indicate that the company continues to operate in the Russian market and maintains ties with local businesses.

In particular, Dirven stated that the Russian subsidiary holds a certificate as an official supplier to the Russian state-owned company “Gazprom Neft.” He also said that management in Arnhem oversees production through a joint venture in China, from which electric motors are supplied to Russia.

He reported that, prior to the withdrawal of the lawsuit, the company demanded that he delete his posts, publish a retraction that was to remain prominently displayed for six months, and pay a fine of 10,000 euros for each day the requirements were not met. He called these demands an example of a strategic lawsuit aimed at suppressing public criticism.

The Honorary Consul also appealed to members of the Second Chamber of the Dutch Parliament, urging them to ensure strict compliance with sanctions policy and to halt the supply of goods to Russia that could be used by its military-industrial complex, particularly industrial electric motors.

According to Dirven, the Dutch company Omec Motors owns 60% of the Russian company Omec Motors RUS, which operates in the electric motor manufacturing sector.

Separately, he called on the company’s management in Arnhem to take responsibility, close its sales office in Russia, and halt product shipments through a joint venture in China.

Dirven notes that, according to the Russian director of Omec Motors RUS, the company is needed by the military-industrial complex for the production of drones. He also reported that an international trading company has been opened in Turkey, and a representative office is currently being established to work with Iran. These statements caused serious concern for Dirven, who called on the Peja Group to cease all cooperation with Russia and stop doing business on its territory.

It is worth noting that numerous Ukrainian veterans, including soldiers who lost limbs as a result of combat injuries, traveled to Amsterdam to support the Honorary Consul of Ukraine in the Netherlands.

“I came to court today as a Ukrainian soldier who has been through the war and knows full well the price of the fight for Ukraine’s freedom. I am outraged that the Peja Group continues to do business in Russia and supply components for drones used to attack Ukrainian cities and civilians. I am convinced that European businesses bear not only economic but also moral responsibility for their decisions. It is impossible to profess European values while simultaneously profiting from cooperation with an aggressor state whose weapons are killing Ukrainians. “I am here today to support Ukraine, to hold businesses accountable, and to remind everyone: there is no such thing as a neutral position when it comes to war and human lives,” emphasized veteran Oleg Smorchkov.

Source: Ukrinform

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