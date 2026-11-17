In the Netherlands, some prisoners will be released before their scheduled release dates due to a shortage of space in correctional facilities. Some inmates will be able to be released up to four weeks early.

“Due to a shortage of space in prisons, inmates may be released up to four weeks early. Claudia van Bruggen, State Secretary at the Dutch Ministry of Justice, stated that she was forced to take this step, although she had previously acknowledged this possibility,” the report states.

According to Claudia van Bruggen, State Secretary of the Dutch Ministry of Justice, the new measure will apply to men sentenced to up to two years in prison.

Van Bruggen explained that the authorities were forced to make this decision due to the growing strain on the prison system.

This is not the first time the country has faced the problem of prison overcrowding. Back in late 2024, Claudia van Bruggen’s predecessor as State Secretary, Ingrid Kunradi, announced a critical shortage of prison beds.

At that time, she drew up a plan that provided for the possibility of releasing inmates two weeks earlier than their scheduled release date.

The current decision extends this period: some inmates may now be released up to four weeks early.

This was reported by the Dutch news outlet NU.nl.

As a reminder, police recently detained between 150 and 200 activists who had trespassed onto the construction site of Microsoft’s data center in Amsterdam. Hundreds of people took to the streets to protest the project, and those detained are accused of trespassing.

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