A 16-year-old Ukrainian girl who went missing after going to a store was found dead in the Netherlands

On Wednesday, November 11, the body of Alina Alekseeva, a 16-year-old Ukrainian citizen who had previously been reported missing, was found in the Dutch city of Workum in the province of Friesland. The girl was found unresponsive in a body of water near Doltewâl Street, not far from where she was last seen.

To search for the teenager, the police deployed a helicopter and an underwater drone, which were used to survey the territory of the province of Friesland.

The Ukrainian teenager went missing on the evening of Monday, November 9, when she went to a store and did not return home. She was last seen around 9:00 p.m. on Doltewâl Street in Workum, after which the police issued an alert describing her appearance and clothing.

The search operation lasted two days and involved significant resources: the area was surveyed from the air using a police helicopter, and on the morning of November 11, numerous emergency services and a special underwater drone were brought in to assist. On Wednesday afternoon, Alina’s body was recovered from the water.

Dutch investigators are currently working to determine the exact causes and circumstances of the Ukrainian minor’s death. At the same time, police have officially stated that an initial examination revealed no signs of a violent death or criminal activity.

This was reported with reference to Hart van Nederland.

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