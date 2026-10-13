In Nigeria, more than 120,000 vehicles have been converted to run on compressed natural gas (CNG) under the presidential initiative to develop CNG and electric transport. This was stated by Minister of Information and National Orientation Mohammed Idris, Premium Times Nigeria reports.

According to the minister, more than 400 certified vehicle conversion centers and over 90 gas filling stations are already operating in the country. Another 180 such stations are under development. Idris also said that the initiative is contributing to the creation of jobs and business opportunities in communities where the relevant infrastructure is being deployed.

Investments in the program

Idris said that the program has attracted about $2.5 billion in private investment. The government has provided or committed to provide another approximately 250 billion naira for its implementation.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Nigerian authorities began promoting CNG as a cheaper alternative to gasoline after President Bola Tinubu removed gasoline subsidies in May 2023. According to the publication, this decision caused transport costs to rise and increased economic pressure on the population. The gas alternative was primarily offered to commercial carriers.

Cost and challenges of the transition

At the same time, converting a vehicle from a gasoline engine to CNG remains unaffordable for some drivers due to the high initial cost. Depending on the vehicle and engine model, the procedure can cost from 750,000 to 2.5 million naira.

In September, Nairametrics reported on problems drivers face after switching to gas: an insufficient number of filling facilities, queues, and lost working time. Idris acknowledged that many households continue to feel pressure from the cost of living, despite the stated improvement in macroeconomic indicators.

Read us on