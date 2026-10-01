Nigeria has reported the arrest of Faisal Maina, the son of Abdulrasheed Maina, the former head of the disbanded Pension Reform Task Team. According to Premium Times Nigeria, which cites TheCable, he had been in hiding since 2020 after allegedly breaching his bail conditions and leaving the country.

Report of the arrest

TheCable reported that Faisal Maina was arrested by Nigeria's State Security Service, the SSS, also known as the DSS, and handed over to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). According to an unnamed source cited by the outlet, the arrest allegedly followed information about Maina's secret return to Nigeria.

According to TheCable, SSS officers tracked Maina down in the Karsana area of Abuja and then handed him over to the EFCC. The SSS media unit and the EFCC spokesperson did not respond to Premium Times Nigeria's inquiries about the case at the time of publication.

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Sentence in money laundering case

In 2020, the EFCC charged Faisal Maina on three counts related to money laundering. He was granted bail, but, according to the outlet, allegedly breached its conditions and left the country. The trial continued in his absence, and in October 2021 the Federal High Court in Abuja sentenced him to 14 years in prison.

The court found that Faisal Maina used a fictitious account at United Bank for Africa through which his father, according to the court's findings, laundered 58.1 million naira. The funds were paid into an account opened in the name of Alhaji Faisal Farm 2 and were later withdrawn by Faisal Maina and his father between October 2013 and June 2019.

In November 2022, the Court of Appeal upheld the conviction but reduced the sentence from 14 to seven years. The court stated that a first-time convict should not have received the maximum sentence.

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