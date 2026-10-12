In Abuja, Nigeria, National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu unveiled a standard operating procedure for protecting the country’s oil and gas infrastructure. The document is intended to coordinate the work of state security and intelligence agencies, private surveillance contractors and other industry participants, Premium Times Nigeria reports.

The document’s full title is “Standard Operating Procedure for State Security and Intelligence Agencies, Private Surveillance Contractors and Other Stakeholders within the Whole-of-Industry Security Architecture for Nigeria’s Oil and Gas Sector.” It was presented with the participation of senior officials, representatives of security and intelligence agencies, and industry participants.

Unified rules for system participants

According to Ribadu, hydrocarbon assets are important for Nigeria’s economic stability and development, but the sector suffers from oil theft, pipeline damage, illegal refining of raw materials and other criminal activity. The procedure was developed following consultations involving the armed forces, security and intelligence services, Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, regulators, private contractors and other parties.

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The document is intended to improve interaction between institutions, define a command-and-control system, and unify rules for surveillance, arrests, detention and the removal of seized petroleum products. It also provides for joint procedures for intelligence sharing, incident reporting, joint operations, investigations, the use of surveillance technologies and the handling of seized hydrocarbons.

Proposal to refine the document

NNPCL Group Chief Executive Bashir Ojulari, who was represented at the event, said the company supports the procedure’s objectives and the idea of a unified security system. At the same time, he proposed giving stakeholders 60 days to refine certain provisions and agree them at the level of the relevant institutions.

Ojulari noted that provisions imposing obligations on NNPCL and its partners must undergo internal review procedures and, if necessary, receive approval from the company’s board. Ribadu stressed that the document’s effectiveness would depend on its implementation and called on system participants to adhere to professional standards, share information and respect the authority of other institutions.

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