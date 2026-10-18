Nigeria’s National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) reported the seizure of 8,725 kilograms of powdered tramadol at Apapa Port in Lagos. The cargo arrived from India and was declared as corn starch, but laboratory analysis confirmed that the 349 bags contained tramadol hydrochloride, Premium Times Nigeria reports.

According to the NDLEA’s estimate, the value of the shipment exceeds 6.98 billion naira. The agency’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, also said that 55 kilograms of Canadian Loud cannabis were seized at Tin Can Port. The substance, valued at 165 million naira, was found in a Toyota Sienna vehicle inside a 40-foot container, according to the agency.

Operations in Lagos

In the Idumota area, NDLEA officers raided a shop and detained Elizabeth Chidera Kalu. According to the agency, 10,600 ampoules of diazepam and 6,500 Molly tablets were seized there.

The NDLEA also reported inspecting a truck travelling from the Trade Fair market through the Iyana-Oba area. It allegedly contained 18,000 250 mg tramadol tablets hidden in boxes marked as Rambo insecticide. The agency identified loading manager Tajudeen Adeduntan and his assistant, Aziz Sikiru, as those detained.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Seizures in other states

In Edo State, six people were detained during raids on 15–16 October, according to the NDLEA. The agency said that 179 kilograms of cannabis were found with 85-year-old Grace Ehimeki, while 220.8 kilograms were found with 53-year-old Ayo Aigberadion.

In Ondo State, on 17 October, the agency destroyed a three-hectare cannabis plantation in the Okemoro Isinbode Camp forest. The plants were estimated to weigh 7,500 kilograms. During the operation, five people were detained and 1,281 kilograms of cannabis, seeds and fresh stalks were seized, the NDLEA reported. Separately, 53-year-old Okunebe Ndidi was detained in the Ameyinti area of Owo city; the NDLEA said 375 kilograms of cannabis were seized from him.

In Bauchi State, the agency reported detaining a man travelling in a vehicle with 894,800 pills identified as tramadol capsules and Exol-5 tablets. The NDLEA also said it seized 265 kilograms of cannabis from an abandoned vehicle. In Kaduna State, 496.5 kilograms of cannabis were seized during a raid in the village of Kaimi, according to the agency.

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