In Nigeria, the federal government, together with state governments, has begun work on mechanisms to simplify and strengthen the mortgage and land system in order to accelerate the provision of affordable housing. This was stated by Nasiru Dantsoho, Sokoto State Commissioner for Lands, Housing, Survey and Town Planning, at the opening of the 15th meeting of the National Council on Lands, Housing and Urban Development in Sokoto, Premium Times Nigeria reports.

Mortgage proposals

Dantsoho advocated reducing interest rates on mortgage loans from the current double-digit level to single digits. He also proposed extending the mortgage repayment period from 25 to 35 years to make payments more affordable.

The official called for expanding access to mortgages beyond the formal public and private sectors. According to him, workers in the informal sector, including traders and farmers, who are often not covered by relevant programmes, should be included in the housing finance system. He also called on financial institutions, including the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria, to provide sufficient funding and flexible payment schedules for people with seasonal incomes. As an example, he cited farmers who could repay loans after the harvest.

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Digitalisation of land registers

Dantsoho stressed the need to digitalise land administration in the states to improve the efficiency and transparency of procedures. He also stated that Nigeria's housing deficit exceeds 14.5 million units, while about 50.6 million people live in unsafe houses.

The Permanent Secretary of the Sokoto State Ministry of Lands, Housing, Survey and Town Planning, Moi Tambuwal, said that the state continues land reforms, including the digitalisation of land records, reducing the time required to process land documents and allocating plots for mass housing construction under the federal Renewed Hope Housing Programme. The meeting on strengthening the mortgage, land and institutional system was attended by land administrators, private developers and other participants from Nigeria's 36 states.

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