A 28-year-old professional basketball player from the United States was detained at Lagos airport in Nigeria. Authorities found 33.95 kg of cannabis in his two checked suitcases, BBC News reports, citing Nigeria’s National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The NDLEA identified the detainee as Greene Da'monte Khiree, a US citizen from the state of Georgia. According to the agency, he arrived in Nigeria from Thailand via the United Arab Emirates.

Details of the detention

In a statement released on Sunday, the NDLEA said the man was detained on Wednesday. According to the agency, airport staff noticed that he had left two checked suitcases behind and was attempting to leave the airport with only hand luggage.

The agency said the detainee’s name was indicated on the suitcases. They allegedly contained 32 packages of a cannabis variety known as Loud, which the NDLEA described as potent. According to the agency, a tracking device was also found in the luggage.

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Agency data and the FIBA register

The NDLEA said an examination of the detainee’s phone indicated his awareness of and possible involvement in illicit drug trafficking. According to the agency, the man said he had played professional basketball in Thailand and had come to Nigeria to “build connections” for his career.

He has not publicly commented on these claims. The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) has a player named Damonte Greene in its register, whose latest listed appearance was at the Phuket Elite Cup tournament in Thailand on September 26.

According to the UN, Nigeria, previously considered mainly a transit point for drug trafficking, is increasingly becoming a producer, consumer and distributor of illicit drugs.

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