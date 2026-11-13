Germany’s Alternative for Germany (AfD) party plans to nominate former footballer Thomas Berthold as a candidate for federal president. Tagesschau reports, citing information from ARD’s Berlin bureau.

The candidacy is officially to be discussed and approved on Saturday at a conference of the AfD federal executive board attended by the heads of the party’s state branches. It was previously reported that the candidate would be “a person from the middle of society.”

Election on January 30

The AfD’s nomination of its own contender is primarily symbolic. Germany’s Federal Convention, which elects the head of state, will convene on January 30. According to Tagesschau, Christian Social Union politician Ilse Aigner, nominated by the CDU/CSU alliance and the Social Democratic Party of Germany, has the best chance of winning a majority. She may replace Frank-Walter Steinmeier in office.

In the previous federal presidential election in 2022, the AfD nominated Max Otte, the former head of the Werte-Union association. He was subsequently expelled from the Christian Democratic Union.

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Berthold’s career

Thomas Berthold was born in 1964. The defender played for, among others, Eintracht Frankfurt, Bayern and Stuttgart, made 62 appearances for the German national team, and became world champion in Italy in 1990. After ending his playing career, he worked as manager of Fortuna Düsseldorf and as a football expert for several media outlets.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Berthold publicly criticized the restrictions in place at the time, calling them “completely excessive” in 2020. At a Querdenken 711 event in Stuttgart, he said that his trust in the political leadership had fallen “below zero.”

Ralf Stegner, a politician from the Social Democratic Party of Germany, sharply criticized Berthold’s possible nomination. At the same time, he said he positively views the involvement of prominent athletes in public and volunteer activities after their careers end.

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