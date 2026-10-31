Youth demonstrations are scheduled in 34 cities across Germany on October 31, including Berlin, Frankfurt and Munich. Organizers of the Gen Z regelt movement said they expect more than 160,000 people to take part. Participants are calling for more funding for education and a lower cost of living, as well as opposing compulsory military service.

As Channel NewsAsia reports, the rallies will take place simultaneously with Halloween celebrations. German authorities expect the demonstrations to be mostly peaceful but warn of possible attempts by extremist groups to use the movement to mobilize supporters.

Participants' demands

Organizers say that young people are feeling increasing pressure due to rising costs. Eighteen-year-old Steve, who was due to speak at a rally in Munich, said that the government of Chancellor Friedrich Merz has not responded to young people's concerns, instead continuing cuts and placing an additional burden on them.

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According to him, participants will continue to exercise their right to assembly until the government stops ignoring them. The protests are taking place amid Germany's efforts to restore economic growth, as well as increasing pressure on the pension system and public services due to the retirement of the baby boomer generation and a shrinking working-age population.

Security measures

In Berlin, some businesses on the prestigious Kurfürstendamm shopping boulevard secured wooden boards on their windows and planned to close earlier due to fears of possible unrest. Hesse Interior Minister Roman Poseck said that France should not be an example in the context of looting, arson and attacks on police during protests.

At the same time, Germany's nationwide school students' organization BSK distanced itself from Gen Z regelt but stressed that students' concerns are justified. The organization plans to hold a separate day of protests on November 20.

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