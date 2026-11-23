Russia’s calls to return to NATO’s 1997 structure are frivolous. After all, by that logic, Moscow would have to return the occupied Crimea and Donbas to Ukraine.

Wadeful mocked Russia

According to German Foreign Minister Johann Wadeful, Russia is not prepared to relinquish the seized Ukrainian territories, so its demands that NATO return to its previous borders make no sense.

He also emphasized that Europe already has an established security architecture, the foundations of which were laid

the 1975 Helsinki Final Act,

the Paris Charter,

and the Budapest Memorandum.

He stressed that Russia must abide by the international legal obligations it has undertaken.

“They must adhere to this legal framework, which they themselves signed. This is the very foundation of European security, and we will always defend it,” the minister emphasized.

Strengthening Europe’s Defense

Wadeful says that European countries will have to build their own security amid the confrontation with Russia.

“Unfortunately, we must acknowledge that we will only achieve peace and stability in Europe in spite of Russia, not together with Russia. This is our sober assessment,” he stated.

According to the minister, this is precisely why NATO member states must strengthen the Alliance and their own defense capabilities.

Separately, Wadeful expressed solidarity with Poland in light of Russian provocations. He is confident that NATO allies are ready to defend their territory.

“We will always defend every centimeter of NATO territory. That is absolutely clear. So, Mr. Putin, make no mistake. We are a defensive Alliance, but we are ready to defend ourselves, our countries, and our Alliance,” he said.

This was reported with reference to a statement by German Federal Foreign Minister Johann Wadeful during the NATO Parliamentary Assembly in Berlin, according to “Ukrinform.”

Russia is creating pretexts for aggression against NATO countries — Foreign Ministry.

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