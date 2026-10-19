In Germany, carmaker Volkswagen may freeze salaries for 660,000 employees worldwide until 2030. The company’s Global Works Council announced such plans, saying it had received internal information about the management board’s intentions, TimesLIVE reports.

Company and union positions

Volkswagen declined to comment on the information. A company representative said that a new round of negotiations later this week would provide a forum for discussing any proposals concerning labor costs.

The Global Works Council called the management’s approach absurd and said it expected serious resistance to the implementation of the plan, which it considers unrealistic. A representative of the German trade union IG Metall stressed that pay issues at Volkswagen should be resolved at the negotiating table, rather than by an order from the management board.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Possible cuts

According to Süddeutsche Zeitung, which previously reported on the initiative citing internal documents, the lack of salary increases to account for inflation could mean a loss of about 10% of income for affected employees.

The newspaper also reported that new global management rules, set to take effect in the fourth quarter, provide for cuts to the variable portion of pay, special payments, benefits and jobs. Relations between Volkswagen and employee representatives have deteriorated in recent months amid the most radical restructuring in the history of the German automotive group, carried out by CEO Oliver Blume.

Read us on