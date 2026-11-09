Christie’s auction house in New York will put up for sale in January the handwritten final version of Martin Luther King Jr.’s I Have a Dream speech, delivered in 1963. The document, which the auction house calls the only known handwritten final complete version of the speech, is estimated at more than $10 million, The Guardian reports.

Seven pages with edits

The manuscript consists of seven yellow sheets written in blue ink. The pages contain corrections and crossed-out passages which, according to Christie’s, make it possible to trace King’s work on the text.

According to the auction house, King completed the manuscript in the early hours of August 28, 1963, at the Willard Hotel in Washington. He sought to limit the address to five minutes and worked on the wording after discussions with advisers, including his speechwriter Edward T. Clayton.

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The document was found in a drawer

Clayton’s widow, Xernona, discovered the manuscript in a drawer of his desk in the late 1990s, but at the time did not know it was the only known final version and returned the document to its place. In 2024, she found it again, after which experts established the manuscript’s uniqueness.

This version does not contain the words I Have a Dream. Christie’s said that King spontaneously added the phrase during his speech on the day of the civil rights march in Washington.

The pages will be shown to the public at Christie’s from January 15 to 21, after which they will be sold as a single lot. The proceeds from the sale are to be donated to several charities, including the King Center in Atlanta.

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