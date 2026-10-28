In Norway, 21-year-old Ali Namdar has been charged with organizing a grenade attack on a sushi restaurant in Strømmen, about 20 km east of Oslo. According to investigators, a 15-year-old teenager was involved in the attack.

As The National reports, on October 22 last year, the boy threw a grenade into the establishment after allegedly being recruited through a Signal chat. The teenager, who is now 16, admitted in court that he threw the grenade but denied involvement in organized crime.

Investigators' version

During the hearing, it was reported that a Signal user with the alias Joker contacted the teenager and persuaded him to carry out the attack. According to the court, investigators concluded that Namdar was behind this alias, based on other similar cases that may have been linked to him.

Police prosecutor Anja Stenersen told Norwegian broadcaster TV 2 that investigators consider Namdar the organizer and commissioner of the attack. Norway's National Criminal Investigation Service is also examining whether he may have transported children and young people to carry out attacks.

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Detention and manhunt

Namdar, whom the source describes as a suspected leading member of the Foxtrot criminal network, was recently detained in Morocco at the request of Swedish authorities. He was placed on the list of Europe's most wanted suspects and is awaiting extradition.

In Sweden, Namdar is wanted in connection with 18 offenses, including attempted murder. Among the cases for which he is wanted is the organization of an attempted attack on Iranian dissident Arvin Khoshnoud. According to Stenersen, at the time of his detention in Morocco, Namdar was also suspected of involvement in another grenade attack, a shooting at a house, and kidnapping.

The United States and the United Kingdom imposed sanctions on the Foxtrot network and its founder, Rawa Majid, over attacks on Jewish and Israeli targets that, according to these countries, were carried out on behalf of Iran using teenagers recruited through social media.

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