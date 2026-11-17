The strategic Nussir copper mine near Hammerfest in northern Norway is to be transferred to businessman Artem Volynets, who holds Russian and British citizenship. The sale has drawn criticism from Norwegian politicians and trade unions, which are demanding explanations from the authorities about risks to national security.

As RMF24 reports, the mine is located at the largest copper deposit in the northern part of the country. Reserves are estimated at 60 million tonnes of copper ore. Last year, the European Union recognized the project as important for Europe’s raw materials security, and mining is scheduled to begin in 2028.

The mine is located near a gas terminal

Nussir is located about 30 km from the gas terminal on the island of Melkøya, owned by Equinor. Natural gas is liquefied there and exported to Europe. Every year, 6.5 billion cubic meters of gas pass through the terminal — according to the outlet, this volume is sufficient for the needs of 6.5 million households.

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The government explained the details of the deal to parliament

Artem Volynets previously worked for Russian oligarchs Oleg Deripaska, Viktor Vekselberg, and Suleiman Kerimov, who are under Western sanctions because of their proximity to the Russian authorities. He also headed En+ and Rusal and was a member of Norilsk Nickel’s governing bodies.

Norwegian trade unions called for the nationalization of key enterprises and deposits in order to prevent their transfer to structures linked to unfriendly states. On Tuesday, Minister of Industry Cecilie Myrseth presented the details of the sale at a closed parliamentary session. Norwegian authorities stated that the deal had been thoroughly reviewed from the perspective of national security.

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