New Zealand’s parliamentary security service received 216 requests for assistance from September 28 to October 18, 81 of which required an operational deployment. Anadolu Agency reported this, citing Radio New Zealand.

Strengthening security measures

Parliament Speaker Gerry Brownlee said that the number of threats against New Zealand lawmakers has risen extraordinarily sharply over the past three years. According to him, this prompted parliament to strengthen security measures and introduce its strictest-ever protocol for cooperation with New Zealand Police.

Parliamentary Service Chief Executive Rafael Gonzalez-Montero said that the security, information, risk and advisory unit supports MPs during public events and travel, as well as in response to protests and threatening behavior. The service was expanded ahead of the elections due to increased security concerns.

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Threats and attack in Australia

Brownlee linked the increased hostility to economic pressure, public discontent and global instability. He also noted that social media amplifies abusive behavior. According to the speaker, prolonged intimidation can isolate elected representatives from communities, and democracy is relatively fragile.

The statement came after an attack in the Australian state of Victoria on independent MP Helen Haines, who was struck by a car. She sustained critical injuries and lost a leg. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese condemned the attack. New Zealand authorities do not disclose details of specific threats for security reasons.

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