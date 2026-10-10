Pakistan agrees to convene parliamentary sessions on October 13 — Dawn

In Pakistan, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with President Asif Ali Zardari at the presidential residence. They discussed the overall security and political situation in the country and agreed to convene separate sessions of the National Assembly and the Senate on Tuesday, October 13, Dawn reports.

Participants in the meeting

Also attending the meeting with the head of government were Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, the prime minister’s adviser on political affairs Rana Sanaullah, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Attorney General Mansoor Usman Awan, and Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar.

Pakistan Peoples Party representatives Sherry Rehman and Syed Naveed Qamar also took part in the meeting.

Disputes between the center and the province

The meeting took place amid disputes between the federal government led by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and the authorities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, where the opposition PTI is in power. One of the main points of disagreement is counterterrorism policy.

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The PTI says it is not involved in making security decisions concerning Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, but federal authorities deny this. The party also advocates a review of counterterrorism policy. The central government, for its part, criticizes the provincial authorities’ efforts to combat terrorism and their position on dialogue with the Afghan Taliban.

Information Minister Attaullah Tarar accused the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa administration of poor governance. He said the province received 700 billion rupees through the National Finance Commission for development projects, but did not modernize the counterterrorism department, establish forensic laboratories, or install Safe City system cameras. The minister also claimed that the PTI spends these funds on organizing protests.

Contacts with the opposition

Separately, Shehbaz Sharif spoke by phone with Maulana Fazlur Rehman, leader of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl party. The topics of the conversation included reducing tensions between the federal center and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government. According to the prime minister’s office, Fazlur Rehman accepted an invitation to hold talks at the head of government’s residence, and the meeting is expected to take place soon.

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