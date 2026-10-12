Pakistan’s Punjab province has established the Punjab Alternative Dispute Resolution Authority (ADRA), which is intended to speed up the consideration of conflicts outside the courts. The body was established under an ordinance so that citizens, government agencies and other parties can resolve disagreements through mutual consultations, at lower cost and within shorter timeframes.

The initiative is intended to reduce the burden on the judicial system and offer an alternative to lengthy court proceedings. ADRA will consider disputes between the state and citizens, between private individuals, and between companies.

Composition and powers of the body

The Chief Minister of Punjab will serve as ADRA’s chairperson. He will appoint the director general and other members of the body, and will also be able to extend their terms of office.

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The authority is expected to include retired judges from high courts, the Supreme Court and lower courts, former civil servants, as well as specialists in criminal and civil law, taxation, corporate matters and other relevant fields.

Dispute resolution

As The Express Tribune reports, ADRA will also have the authority to issue licenses to experts in various specialties to participate in the dispute resolution procedure. The body will officially notify parties of agreements reached through this mechanism.

Punjab authorities expect that the new mechanism will make out-of-court settlement more accessible and less costly, and help reduce the number of pending cases in courts.

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