In the city of Gqeberha, South Africa, during a bail hearing, the prosecution stated that Xolani Busakwe, an employee of the Hawks digital forensic investigations unit, may be linked to a criminal group accused of kidnapping two women for ransom and murdering prosecutor Tracy Brown. This was reported by Daily Maverick.

Busakwe faces charges of kidnapping, human trafficking, extortion, robbery with aggravating circumstances, as well as charges under the Prevention of Organised Crime Act. Also implicated in the case are Simtembile Xungu, David Mthembu, Buhle Mbini, Andile Matumbu, Unathi Mai, and the accused's brother Ayabulela Busakwe. Some of those involved are also accused of murder and conspiracy to murder Brown.

Leave records and phone connections

According to the prosecution, in June 2025 Busakwe took leave to travel to Motherwell. Mobile phone data allegedly placed him near the Markman Fresh Produce Market at the time of Lindsay Noulden's kidnapping. According to the investigation, Mthembu, Mbini and Matumbu were in the same area and remained in constant contact with one another.

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A ransom of 1.25 million rand was paid for Noulden's release. The following day, Busakwe and his brother contacted a used-car dealer in George to buy a BMW for 155,000 rand. The prosecution claims the car was purchased with part of the ransom money and was later registered in the name of the brothers' acquaintance, Lungile Jika.

Marked banknotes and weapons

On 11 August 2025, Teresa Minnie was kidnapped in Kariega. A total of 1.1 million rand was paid for her release, with law enforcement marking the cash with fluorescent powder before the handover. The following week, Ayabulela Busakwe and Matumbu were detained and, according to the investigation, substantial sums of money, including marked banknotes, were found on them.

During a search at an address where the suspects may have stored money, according to police, 197,000 rand with fluorescent markings and firearms were found. The investigation said the weapons were linked to the murder of prosecutor Brown, who was shot dead at her home in Gqeberha on 31 July 2025. The prosecution asked that Xolani Busakwe be denied bail, citing the risk of influencing witnesses and interfering with the investigation because of his knowledge of police systems.

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