Konstantin Zhevago's $40 million mansion in Paris has been seized

On November 9, 2026, in Paris, the mansion of Ukrainian businessman Konstantin Zhevago, valued at $40 million, was seized. The property was seized at the request of the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine as part of an investigation into the embezzlement of funds from the former “Finance and Credit” bank.

The seizure of the mansion was the result of international cooperation between the Office of the Prosecutor General and the competent authorities of the French Republic.

The Ukrainian side submitted the corresponding request for international legal assistance on September 17, 2026. The French competent authorities provided confirmation of the seizure of the property on November 10.

The measure was taken as part of criminal proceedings, the pretrial investigation of which is being conducted by the State Bureau of Investigations under the procedural supervision of prosecutors from the Office of the Prosecutor General.

According to the investigation, Konstantin Zhevago, who controlled over 90% of the authorized capital of JSC “Bank ‘Finance and Credit,’” in prior collusion with other members of the financial institution’s management, organized a scheme to embezzle 113 million U.S. dollars.

Investigators believe that these funds were subsequently laundered through offshore entities and other companies under Zhevago’s control.

The Office of the Prosecutor General thanked its French colleagues for their professionalism, effective cooperation, and assistance in the criminal investigation.

The Office emphasized that this outcome demonstrates the importance of international partnerships in combating financial crimes and enforcing legal measures against assets of illicit origin, regardless of national borders.

The Office of the Prosecutor General continues to cooperate with the competent authorities of other countries to ensure the effective investigation and tracing of assets related to this criminal case.

This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Earlier, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office filed an indictment against businessman Kostyantyn Zhevago with the court.

A group of members of the Austrian Parliament has initiated an investigation into the activities of Ukrainian businessman Kostyantyn Zhevago and his affiliated entities in Austria. The lawmakers are demanding that the government determine whether sanctions, tax, and financial regulations were violated in the course of his companies’ operations.

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