Paris extends nightly curfew until Monday morning — France 24

In Paris, France, a nightly curfew has been extended in certain areas. It will be in force every evening from 23:00 to 06:00 until Monday morning. The relevant order by the Paris Police Prefecture was published on Thursday.

Restrictions after violence

As France 24 reports, the restrictions were imposed following violence and looting that took place over the weekend. The outlet notes that the curfew was introduced in designated areas of the French capital, and the new order extends it until Monday morning.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Student demonstration in Paris

A student protest took place in Paris on Thursday, drawing hundreds of people. Police had previously banned it, but a court overturned the ban in emergency proceedings. Before the rallies on October 17, students had held protests for four weeks.

In the France 24 report, journalist Mark Owen also spoke with Alice Cohen-Morzadec, the international spokesperson for the student association L'Union étudiante.

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