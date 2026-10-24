In Paris on Saturday, the Louvre and a number of other museums were closed ahead of planned demonstrations. Visitors were unable to enter the museum and see the Mona Lisa: the Louvre's black iron gates were locked, and access to the entire grounds and garden was blocked. This was reported by TimesLIVE.

Closure of cultural institutions

The restrictions affected a significant part of the French capital's cultural sector. The Orangerie, Jeu de Paume and Picasso museums were closed, while the Tuileries Gardens complex adjacent to the Louvre was also shut.

The Paris Opera suspended operations at the Palais Garnier and the Opéra Bastille, explaining the decision by concerns for the safety of staff and spectators. Organizers of the Art Basel Paris fair cancelled the weekend programme.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Consequences of previous demonstrations

The closures were introduced a week after nationwide protests over the cost of living and the deterioration of public services. According to the publication, these actions were accompanied by some of the most serious incidents of street violence in France in recent years.

After the damage caused, the authorities introduced local curfews and decided to close many public institutions ahead of Saturday's demonstrations. Cultural centres warned about the restrictions as early as Friday, but some tourists did not check this information before their visit.

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