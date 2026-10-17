In Paris, France, on October 17, around 40 people were detained ahead of nationwide protests against high prices and inequality. Hundreds of protests were planned across the country that day, with tens of thousands of people expected to take part, The Independent reports.

Reasons for the detentions

Police said the detentions were mainly related to carrying weapons or prohibited protective equipment. Law enforcement officials also reported increased checks.

A significant police presence was visible in central Paris, including near the Champs-Élysées and the Arc de Triomphe. These locations were not included in the routes of the two officially declared demonstrations.

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Demands and course of the protests

According to the publication, the protest movement began a month earlier at high schools in low-income northern suburbs of Paris. The lack of teachers and the neglected condition of educational premises caused dissatisfaction. It later developed into a broader movement against inequality, insufficient public spending, and deteriorating standards.

In Paris, protesters wearing high-visibility vests blocked streets, while rubbish bins were set on fire in Marseille. One protest participant, 19-year-old Lola, said that people were protesting over the high cost of living and fuel, as well as violence against schoolchildren demanding more teachers and proper learning conditions.

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