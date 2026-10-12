In Peshawar, the capital of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, cargo containers were placed on streets, the police presence was reinforced and traffic was restricted after governor's rule and a state of emergency were imposed. Dawn reports.

On the morning of October 12, there was no mobile service in the city. Several days earlier, Peshawar had already experienced an almost 48-hour shutdown of mobile services due to a protest march by the PTI party. Internet access also disappeared in the city later in the day.

Containers on key roads

Stations of the Peshawar BRT bus transit system remained closed. The major GT Road was blocked with containers near Firdous Chowk, while numerous police officers were stationed on the stretch between Hospital Road and Firdous Chowk. Only pedestrians were allowed through further on.

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Containers were also placed on the road to Khyber Road, where the city's “red zone” is located. Significant police forces were stationed near Surey Pul Square and other approaches to the area. Blockades were also in place at Jail Pul, which connects Sher Shah Suri Road with Khyber Bazaar.

Increased security at government facilities

The provincial civil secretariat building was almost empty, with only a few cars standing near the chief secretary's office. On Sahibzada Abdul Qayyum Road, where the residences of the minister and governor are located, law enforcement officers checked people heading to these buildings.

A barricade was set up on Khyber Road near Army Stadium. A Dawn reporter also saw an armored personnel carrier, a prison vehicle and a truck carrying riot police moving toward the chief minister's residence. Saddar Bazaar was operating partially, but vehicle traffic in the area was restricted. Containers were also positioned at Stadium Chowk, on University Road near Tehkala, and on Arbab Road.

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