Nine banks and two large churches in South Korea are investigating cyberattacks in which artificial intelligence tools may have been used. In Japan, Daiwa Securities, SoftBank, and the Lawson convenience store chain have also suffered cyber incidents, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Cybersecurity specialists note that AI enables attackers to automate the search for software vulnerabilities and the creation of phishing campaigns. At the same time, authorities continue to determine whether artificial intelligence was used in specific hacking cases and exactly how.

Rising number of incidents

According to TrendAI, more cyber incidents were recorded in Japan during the first nine months of the year than throughout the entire previous year. In September, their number reached 86 — approximately 18% more than in August and 37% more than in July.

Nobuo Miwa, president of Tokyo-based cybersecurity company S&J Corp, said that AI has largely removed language and other barriers that had previously hindered foreign hackers. According to him, this indicates a new level of effort, motivation, and technical capabilities among attackers.

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CrowdStrike’s assessment and regulators’ actions

US company CrowdStrike believes that the suspected 26-year-old attacker linked to China and, according to the company’s assessment, involved in attacks on South Korean banks, likely would not have been able to carry out the campaign without AI assistance. CrowdStrike said he was likely acting for financial gain and used a China-developed AI agent and Anthropic’s Claude Code.

In the first half of the year, South Korea reported 1,236 cyber incidents, 20% more than a year earlier. The number of reports of DDoS attacks increased by 56.7%, while ransomware reports rose by 76.8%.

Fitch analyst Karen Wu noted that these incidents have not yet caused significant financial losses. At the same time, stolen data may be used in phishing and smishing campaigns. In South Korea, the Financial Services Commission ordered a 12-point cybersecurity self-assessment, while Japan’s Minister for Digital Transformation Toshiharu Furukawa convened a meeting of ministries and agencies. Japan’s National Center of Incident Readiness and Strategy for Cybersecurity plans to warn businesses about the risks.

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