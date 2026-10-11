In South Korea, the number of day care facilities for children fell to 26,064 in 2025. This is 41% lower than the peak in 2013, when 43,770 such facilities operated in the country. The network has been shrinking for the twelfth consecutive year amid persistently low birth rates, Korea Herald reports.

The decline continues for 12 years

According to data from the Ministry of Health and Welfare released by the Korean Statistical Information Service, the number of facilities decreased by 4.8% over the year.

The number of children attending such facilities also declined, from 941,303 in 2024 to 887,764 in 2025. Among children aged zero to six, 48.1% attended day care facilities in 2025.

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The number of public facilities increased

The number of public day care facilities, by contrast, rose by 3.4%, from 6,521 in 2024 to 6,745 in 2025. At the same time, the number of private facilities, institutions operated by social welfare corporations, and home care centers declined.

A similar trend is observed in kindergartens: their number has been decreasing for the eighth consecutive year and stood at 8,140 in 2025. The country’s government plans to complete the integration of preschool education and child care by 2030 through legislative changes in order to strengthen the state’s responsibility for the education and care of young children.

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