About five Russian military aircraft entered South Korea’s Air Defense Identification Zone (KADIZ) over the East Sea and approached Ulleung Island. Due to the threat of a possible airspace violation, Seoul issued a preliminary air alert of this type for the first time. The incident occurred early Tuesday morning, November 24.

According to the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), approximately five Russian military aircraft entered the country’s Air Defense Identification Zone (KADIZ) early in the morning. They were spotted near Ulleung Island, where there was a threat of a possible violation of territorial airspace.

Due to the possibility of an incursion, the JCS issued an air alert over the island. However, as the military clarified, there was no actual violation of South Korea’s airspace.

In response to the appearance of the Russian aircraft, the South Korean Air Force scrambled fighter jets to be prepared for any possible developments.

“A Russian military aircraft came close to violating the territorial airspace over Ulleung Island, and we issued a preemptive alert to ensure public safety, as a potential incursion seemed inevitable,” said JCS spokesperson Captain Chang Do-yeon during a press briefing.

Following the incident, the South Korean Ministry of Defense summoned the military attaché from the Russian Embassy in Seoul to lodge an official protest.

Kim Hak-jo, Director General of the ministry’s International Policy Bureau, lodged a strong protest with Colonel Mykola Marchenko. He called on Moscow to take the necessary measures to prevent such incidents from recurring.

According to military sources, this time the Russian aircraft came even closer to Ulleung Island than during the previous incident in March of last year. At that time, Russian aircraft flew at a distance of about 20 kilometers from the outer edge of the island’s northern airspace.

South Korea believes that an airspace violation could have occurred had local fighter jets not been scrambled promptly.

After South Korean F-15Ks were deployed, the Russian aircraft changed course toward Japan and left the area, then flew north. In total, their presence in the KADIZ lasted about 20 minutes.

This was the first time the South Korean military issued an early air warning due to a possible incursion by Russian military aircraft into the country’s airspace.

The incident caused concern among residents of Ulleung Island due to conflicting reports from emergency services.

The Ministry of the Interior issued an air raid alert stating that a Russian aircraft had entered South Korean airspace. People were urged to evacuate to underground shelters.

The alert was later clarified. It was lifted three minutes after the Russian aircraft left the danger zone.

Russia and China do not recognize South Korea’s jurisdiction over the KADIZ, arguing that there is no legal basis for it under international law.

This latest incident occurred just one week after several Russian military aircraft had already flown through the zone. A similar incident was also recorded in August.

In June, nearly 10 Chinese and Russian military aircraft entered the KADIZ and exited it over South Korea’s eastern and southern waters. This likely occurred during joint air exercises between the two countries.

At that time, Seoul lodged a strong protest with China and Russia through diplomatic channels at their embassies over the unauthorized entry of their aircraft into the zone.

One of the most serious incidents occurred in July 2019. At that time, a Russian A-50 long-range early warning and control aircraft unexpectedly entered the KADIZ over the East Sea.

The Russian aircraft violated South Korean airspace twice near the Dokdo Islands, located in the far east of the country.

In response, Seoul scrambled fighter jets, which fired warning shots. The incident became one of the most tense episodes in the standoff over South Korean airspace involving Russian military aircraft.

Yonhap reported this.

Early Tuesday morning, November 24, several Russian military aircraft briefly entered South Korea’s air defense identification zone over the East Sea. After South Korean fighter jets were scrambled, the Russian aircraft left the zone.

Prior to this, South Korea scrambled fighter jets after military aircraft from the Russian Federation — an aggressor state — entered South Korea’s air defense identification zone over the East Sea and approached Ulleungdo Island. There was no violation of the country’s airspace

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