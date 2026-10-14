South Korea’s financial regulator said it had identified hacking incidents at a total of 16 financial companies. According to its data, the number of recorded data leak cases is around 100,000.

Review of hacking methods

The country’s financial authorities are conducting an in-depth investigation into the methods used during the hacks. They are checking whether artificial intelligence could have been used in these incidents. The commission did not state that the use of AI had already been confirmed.

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The information was published by Channel NewsAsia in a Reuters report, citing a statement by South Korea’s Financial Services Commission.

Security measures

The commission said it would conduct security inspections at financial companies. The regulator will also prepare measures for the early detection of hacking threats. They are also expected to provide for a joint response to such threats.

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