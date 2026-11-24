In Bitola, North Macedonia, Eurofarm Pelister defeated Poland's Wybrzeże Gdańsk 34:27 in a fifth-round match in Group G of the EHF European League. After the first half, the home side held a six-goal lead, 20:14. This was reported by Interia Sport.

A decisive spell before the break

In the 23rd minute of the match, Eurofarm Pelister led 14:13, but towards the end of the first half the Bitola team significantly extended its advantage. Andrzej Widomski, a Polish handball player for the Macedonian club, scored four goals and equalled his best tally in the current European League campaign.

In the second half, the hosts extended their lead to seven goals, 25:18 in the 41st minute. Wybrzeże coach Patryk Rombel switched to playing without a goalkeeper and with seven outfield players. The Gdańsk club cut the deficit to four goals but could not build on that spell.

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Wybrzeże's chances of advancing from the group

Filip Kuzmanovski was Eurofarm's top scorer with eight goals. For Wybrzeże, Mikołaj Czapliński scored five times, while Stanescu and Bendzikowski scored four goals each. Gdańsk goalkeeper Mateusz Zembrzycki saved 12 of 44 shots.

Wybrzeże's progress to the next stage will be decided in the final round. If Gummersbach beat Logroño La Rioja, the Gdańsk team will need only a draw against the German club at Ergo Arena, provided Eurofarm do not win in Spain. If the Macedonian side win in Logroño, Wybrzeże will need to beat Gummersbach. If Eurofarm lose in Spain, the Polish club will guarantee qualification regardless of the result of its own match.

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