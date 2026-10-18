In Estonia, after fees for doctor visits and hospital stays were increased, more and more patients are overdue on payments to hospitals. At the North Estonia Medical Centre, the number of such patients has doubled during this time, while the total amount of debt has tripled. Patients with outstanding debts cannot get an appointment with a specialist doctor, ERR News reports.

Debts after fee increases

About a year and a half ago, the fee for a doctor visit in the country was raised from €5 to €20, while the daily hospital stay fee was increased from €2.5 to €5. According to Anneli Habicht, head of customer service at the North Estonia Medical Centre, around 70% of the debt relates to inpatient stay payments, while another 30% concerns visit fees, mainly for emergency departments.

Habicht estimates that in about half of cases, patients simply forget to pay the bill, while the rest have no intention of paying it. Before turning to a debt collection company, the medical centre tries to recover the debt itself for several months. People of pre-retirement age, very young adults and men are more likely to have debts.

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The situation in other hospitals

At Narva Hospital, nearly 2,200 people had debts last year. According to the institution's CEO, Yllar Lanno, the number of debtors increased by approximately 25% in the first nine months of the current year. At the same time, the hospital has not recorded conduct requiring active involvement of debt collectors: usually, these are small amounts that are paid after a reminder.

Tartu University Hospital does not report a problem on a similar scale. Board member Joel Starkopf noted that patients' out-of-pocket expenses account for less than 3% of healthcare revenue. With approximately 500,000 outpatient visits per year, the hospital sends payment reminders to around 200–400 patients.

Debt collection company Julianus Inkasso said that the number of claims transferred by hospitals for collection has increased by several percentage points, while some medical institutions transferred 10% more cases. More than half of debtors repay their debts within a year after receiving a letter from debt collectors, but they are also charged late-payment interest and collection costs of up to €30.

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