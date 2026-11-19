In the Plzeň Region of the Czech Republic, on Thursday, November 19, 2026, at approximately 10:45 a.m., a traffic accident occurred involving a bus carrying dozens of children and a passenger car. As a result of the collision, the bus partially overturned on its side, forcing rescuers to pull the children and teachers out through a window.

According to emergency services spokesperson Martin Štěpan, 13 people on the bus were injured—ten children and three adults. Among the injured children, eight have very minor injuries, two are suspected of having moderate injuries, and three adults sustained moderate injuries. The victims’ lives are not in danger. Another 38 children were unharmed and were transported to an evacuation bus.

Meanwhile, the driver of the passenger car sustained fatal injuries and died.

Source: Regional Fire Department of the Czech Republic.

In Prague, the capital of the Czech Republic, two passenger trains collided this morning on a viaduct just before the entrance to the main train station. Czech firefighters stated that the trains were traveling at low speed. As a result, the injuries sustained by most of the victims are not serious.

In June 2024, the Czech Republic concluded an investigation into one of the most tragic train accidents in recent years, which occurred at the Pardubice station and claimed the lives of four people, including two Ukrainian citizens. Investigators concluded that the tragedy was the result not only of human error but also of a series of systemic failures.

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