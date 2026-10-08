Two adults were injured in an attack with a sharp object at a school in Poland, and law enforcement officers detained a 15-year-old. Poland’s Interior Minister Marcin Kierwiński also said that the school’s janitor was being resuscitated. According to The Independent, the minister reported the incident on Thursday.

Incident details

Kierwiński described the event as an attack with a sharp object. The source provides no further details about the circumstances of the attack or the condition of those injured.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Attack in Ostrołęka the day before

The incident occurred the day after a knife attack at a school in Ostrołęka, in northeastern Poland. Ten people were injured then, and police soon detained a 19-year-old suspect who was also injured.

Mazovian Voivode Mariusz Frankowski said that nine people were taken to hospitals, and none of them was in a life-threatening condition. Those affected included five students, two teachers, two bystanders, and the suspect himself, who, according to the voivode, inflicted injuries on himself. Police said the suspect was a student at the school and attacked people with a machete. National Prosecutor Dariusz Korneluk told TVN24 that an improvised explosive device was found in his backpack and almost detonated.

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