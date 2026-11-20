On November 20, the staff of the flight control tower at the Rzeszów-Jasionka Airport were evacuated after receiving an emergency alert. The incident occurred during a massive Russian attack on Ukraine.

Polish Infrastructure Minister Dariusz Klimczak reported this on the social media platform X.

In the morning, as Russian strikes hit Ukrainian cities, Poland activated its air defense systems, and operations at the Rzeszów airport were suspended due to the activities of the Polish Air Force. Against this backdrop, the Polish Air Navigation Services Agency decided to evacuate the airport’s control tower, the infrastructure minister said.

“Nine people, including six operational staff members, were in a temporary shelter. Prior to this, evacuations of this type had taken place twice for employees of the TWR control tower in Lublin,” Klimczak wrote.

Poland will investigate airspace violations during Russia’s attack on Ukraine, says Tusk.

Air raid sirens sounded in Poland due to a massive Russian attack on Ukraine. In particular, residents of Lublin reported hearing sirens, and videos showing the situation in the city began circulating on social media.

The day before, residents of the Lublin and Podkarpackie provinces in Poland received RCB alerts regarding an air attack by the Russian Federation—the aggressor state—on Ukrainian territory. The message noted that the situation is being monitored and that the readiness of Poland’s air defense system has been heightened.

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