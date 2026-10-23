In Poland, 15% of women reported high or very high interest in political life. Another 45% rated their interest as moderate, 25% as low, while 15% said they were not interested in politics at all.

These data were published by Poland’s Public Opinion Research Center CBOS, RMF24 reports. Among men, the combined share of those with high or very high interest in politics stands at 27%: 6% said their interest was very high, while another 21% described it as high.

Interest rises with age

The highest level of interest in politics was recorded among women aged 65 and over: 21% in this group indicated high or very high interest. Among female respondents aged 25 to 44, this figure was 10%, while in the 18–24 age group it was 14%.

CBOS also recorded an increase in the share of young women who are not interested in politics. Among respondents aged 18–24, this figure rose from 14% to 19% over the year, while among women aged 25–34 it increased from 13% to 20%.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

At the same time, lower interest in political events does not mean lower declared willingness to take part in elections: according to the center, such declarations have remained at a comparable level in recent years.

Education and place of residence

According to the study, women’s interest in politics increases with their level of education. Respondents with primary or lower-secondary education were more than three times as likely to report a complete lack of interest in politics as women with higher education. In 2026, the share of such responses rose by 4 percentage points in the groups with primary or lower-secondary education and basic vocational education.

Women from the largest cities, with populations exceeding 500,000, follow political events most often. In the first half of 2026, 47% of women living in villages and 44% of women living in the smallest towns reported low interest in politics or no interest at all.

CBOS also noted that women are less likely than men to declare right-wing views and more often lean to the left. This is most noticeable among the youngest women, respondents with higher education, and residents of the largest cities.

Read us on