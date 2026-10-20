On October 22 at 18:00, protests under the slogan “Red Card for Abortion” are planned in 24 cities across Poland. Participants will demand the fulfillment of election promises to liberalize legislation on the termination of pregnancy, RMF24 reports.

Anniversary of the Constitutional Court’s ruling

The date of the actions was chosen to mark the anniversary of the Polish Constitutional Court’s ruling adopted on October 22, 2020. At the time, the court found unconstitutional a provision allowing abortion in cases of severe and irreversible fetal damage or an incurable disease threatening its life. The ruling triggered mass protests across the country.

The organizers of the current demonstrations recall that easing abortion rules was one of the key points of the coalition that won the 2023 election. According to activists, this promise has still not been fulfilled.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Actions in cities across the country

Demonstrations are expected to take place, among other places, in Gdańsk, Poznań, Jelenia Góra, Katowice, Kielce, Łódź, Bielsko-Biała, Warsaw, Lublin, Toruń, Piotrków Trybunalski, Kraków, Częstochowa, Olsztyn, Wrocław, Bydgoszcz, and Szczecin. According to the organizers, this will be Poland’s largest abortion-related action in the past two years.

The initiator of the nationwide campaign is the Gdańsk-based Widzialne foundation. Other women’s rights organizations, including the All-Poland Women’s Strike, have also joined the organization of local actions. The organizations state that women with life-threatening pregnancies may still be sent away from hospitals because of an alleged lack of legal grounds for assistance, forcing them to seek help abroad.

Read us on