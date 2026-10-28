In Poland, 32.7% of respondents believe that neither President Karol Nawrocki nor Prime Minister Donald Tusk is right in the dispute over the Constitutional Tribunal. This was the largest group of respondents in an IBRiS poll for “Rzeczpospolita,” as reported by Interia.

The president’s arguments were supported by 32% of survey participants, while the prime minister’s position was backed by 27.8%. The survey was conducted on October 16–17 among a sample of 1,068 people.

Differences by political sympathies

Among supporters of the governing coalition, 73% considered Tusk’s position justified, while 0.2% supported Nawrocki. At the same time, 60% of opposition sympathizers sided with the president. Another 34% of respondents in this group did not support the arguments of either politician.

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“Rzeczpospolita” also noted a change in assessments over recent months. In an April IBRiS survey, 34.4% of respondents placed responsibility for the escalation of the conflict around the Constitutional Tribunal on the president. At that time, 25% believed everyone was equally at fault, 23.3% placed responsibility on the government, 3.5% on the head of the tribunal, and 2.8% on judges who took the oath without the president’s presence.

Judges are not allowed to hear cases

In March, the Sejm elected six new judges of the Constitutional Tribunal. The president invited only two of them to take the oath in his presence. The other four took the oath in the Sejm at the beginning of April under a formula that provided for taking it before the president, but without his participation.

The Sejm elected another judge in June, and he also received an invitation from the president. In September, Maciej Berek was selected to replenish the tribunal’s composition and took the oath in the Sejm without Nawrocki’s presence. The president and the head of the Constitutional Tribunal do not recognize the five judges who took the oath in the Sejm. They are not allowed to hear cases, while the governing camp considers such actions illegal.

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