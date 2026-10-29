In Poland, Donald Tusk appointed Agnieszka Bartol as Minister of Funds and Regional Policy. She replaced Katarzyna Pełczyńska-Nałęcz, who had held the post since December 13, 2023, and resigned amid a dispute with the governing coalition. Tusk announced the personnel decision on October 27 before a government meeting, Interia reports.

Experience working in European structures

Bartol studied at the university in the French city of Nancy and at the College of Europe in Natolin. In 1998, she began working in the administration of the College of Europe, and two years later moved to the Office of the Committee for European Integration.

In 2002, Bartol worked in the secretariat of the European Convention, which prepared a draft EU constitution. She later also contributed to work on the Lisbon Treaty. Since 2003, she has worked at the General Secretariat of the Council of the EU, where she handled financial and organizational matters, and since 2009 she has been responsible for institutional affairs and the multiannual financial framework.

In 2016, Bartol became head of cabinet to the President of the European Council, a position held by Donald Tusk at the time. She also joined the advisory board of the Council’s General Secretariat and the audit committee. In November 2022, the Council of the EU appointed her Director-General for Communication and Information at the General Secretariat of the Council of the EU.

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Work with EU funds and the Recovery Plan

In 2024, Bartol returned to Poland and became State Secretary at the Chancellery of the Prime Minister. In this position, she was responsible for economic and legal matters related to the European Union, as well as for Poland’s presidency of the Council of the EU. In October 2024, she headed Poland’s Permanent Representation to the EU in Brussels and became the first woman to hold this post.

One of the new minister’s main tasks will be preparing the EU’s new financial perspective for 2028–2034. According to the publication, Poland is earmarked €123 billion, and the authorities must prepare a document setting out the rules for using these funds. Another area of work will be the National Recovery Plan: the value of Poland’s ninth payment request exceeds 55 billion zlotys.

Agnieszka Bartol was born in Warsaw. She is fluent in English and French and also speaks Italian and Russian.

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