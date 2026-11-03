In Poland, cyberattacks targeted the refrigeration equipment of a small grocery store and a food distributor. The incidents occurred the previous day and were confirmed by CERT Polska, RMF24 reports.

The products were saved

Employees noticed that the temperature of the equipment was rising. They removed and secured the products in time, so there were no material losses.

After an attack on refrigeration equipment in France, NASK checked devices in Poland that were accessible from the internet. It found 140 such devices, and the facilities where they were installed were informed of the need to disconnect the equipment from the internet.

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About 70 devices are accessible from the internet

The head of CERT Polska, Marcin Dudek, said that currently about 70 devices accessible from the internet are responsible for cooling systems at such facilities. He urged all relevant entities to take the warnings seriously in order to avoid attacks.

In recent days, cyberattacks on supermarket refrigeration systems have also been recorded in Belgium, Sweden, Luxembourg, Estonia, the Netherlands and Ireland. In a number of cases, the attackers raised temperatures in refrigerators, leading to food spoilage.

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