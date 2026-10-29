In Poland, officers of the Central Anti-Corruption Bureau (CBA) detained five people in a case concerning the alleged fraudulent acquisition of subsidies from the Polish Agency for Enterprise Development (PARP) and money laundering. As Interia reports, the Regional Prosecutor’s Office in Łódź disclosed details of the proceedings on Thursday.

Those detained include two women and three men aged between 40 and 77. Depending on their role in the case, they were charged with aiding and abetting the fraudulent acquisition of subsidies to the detriment of PARP worth more than PLN 23.6 million, laundering criminal proceeds exceeding PLN 10 million, entering false information in VAT invoices and abuse of authority.

The technological line episode

According to investigators, a 67-year-old German national who was the president of the company selling a technological line was also charged. The line was purchased with subsidy funds by a company managed by a 52-year-old man from Łódź. He was previously charged with leading an organized criminal group.

Investigators believe the value of the technological line was overstated by more than PLN 10 million. According to their version, the excess funds were transferred to a company controlled by the alleged group leader, after which documents imitating the provision of services were prepared. The president and commercial proxy of a company linked to the 52-year-old suspect were also charged with money laundering. An accountant was also detained at this company.

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Separately, the investigation links the 52-year-old man to another episode of the proceedings concerning transfer orders totalling PLN 106 million. In this episode, he was also charged with money laundering.

A total of 25 people detained

Another of those detained is a court-appointed supervisor of a company undergoing restructuring proceedings. The prosecutor’s office suspects him of abuse of authority: according to investigators, he acted to satisfy the claims of the 52-year-old suspect through artificially created transactions, which could have harmed other creditors.

According to the prosecutor’s office, the supervisor helped conceal PLN 17 million and USD 1.2 million in deposit accounts at one of Warsaw’s notarial offices. In total, 25 people have been detained as part of the investigation. The charges in the case include, among other things, laundering more than PLN 251 million and losses to the state treasury caused by the underpayment of approximately PLN 13 million in taxes.

As prosecutor Krzysztof Kopania said, the five most recently detained individuals did not admit guilt and gave explanations. They were subjected to bail, a ban on leaving Poland and the confiscation of their passports.

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