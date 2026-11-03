In the Miastko municipality in Poland, four children found sharp metal objects in candy they received from strangers while celebrating Halloween. One of the 10-year-old girls injured her tongue and went to hospital, but examinations found no serious injuries, Interia reports.

The sweets were seized

Law enforcement officers received the first report from the parents of children who took part in Halloween celebrations on October 31 in one of the localities in the Miastko municipality. Two 10-year-old girls felt metal elements inside the sweets when they began eating them.

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During further actions, police learned of two more children — a 12-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy. They also found sharp metal objects in the candy they had received. The children's guardians were questioned, and the sweets were seized.

Investigation under prosecutor's supervision

Police are trying to identify those involved in distributing the dangerous sweets. The children were unable to state unequivocally from whom exactly they received the candy. The investigation is being conducted under prosecutor's supervision over the exposure of a person to an immediate danger of death or serious bodily harm. So far, no one has been detained or charged. According to police, those responsible for the offense could face up to three years in prison.

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