A nest of the Asian yellow-legged hornet, Vespa velutina, was discovered in Wielka Wieś near Krakow, Poland. The nest, which was eliminated in the Lesser Poland Voivodeship, contained about a thousand workers as well as several dozen females and males. It was handed over to the Wrocław University of Environmental and Life Sciences for research, RMF24 reports.

Eggs and larvae found in the nest

Professor Paweł Migdał, who is examining the find together with a university team, said experts had already carried out a biological assessment of the nest. Eggs and larvae were found in it, which, he said, indicated that the workers continued feeding and the nest continued developing.

The scientist noted that under Poland’s climate conditions, it was a fairly large nest. The workers supplied it with food resources. The nest was located in a tree, which is typical for this species.

Migdał suggested that other such nests could also be found in Poland. According to him, they are often built in treetops, so they may remain unnoticed until leaves fall in autumn.

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Young females left the nest before winter

According to the researcher, young females had already managed to leave the nest to overwinter and establish new nests next season. They may seek shelter underground, in house attics, or in storage areas for various materials, where they are protected from low temperatures and excessive humidity.

The yellow-legged hornet originates from Asia and is an invasive species that feeds, among other things, on honey bees and other pollinators. It was first recorded in Europe in France in 2004. It later spread to other countries, including Germany, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic.

In October, the hornet was spotted in Poland—first in Wielka Wieś and later at the apiary of the AGH University of Krakow. The scientist stressed that it is important to establish where it entered Poland from in order to assess the scale of the species’ spread. If it came from populations in the Czech Republic or Slovakia, there may be other nests between them and the discovered nest.

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