The men were detained in Poznań for spray-painting “Slawa UPA” on three monuments. According to the prosecutor’s office, they may have been acting on behalf of Russian intelligence.

In early November, the words “Slawa UPA” appeared in red paint on three monuments in Poznań: the “Poznań” Army Monument, the monument to soldiers of the 2nd Army of the Polish Armed Forces, and the Monument to the Heroes at the Citadel.

According to the investigation, the graffiti was painted by a man named Dmytro Y., who was to be paid 1,000 zlotys for doing so. The prosecutor’s office classifies his actions as sabotage in the interest of Russian intelligence and public incitement of hatred between Poles and Ukrainians.

According to investigators, the organizer was Nikita S., who persuaded his compatriot to commit the crime. He was to be paid $500 for this.

Both were detained in Poznań. The court denied the prosecutor’s office’s request for their arrest. The men are under police supervision and have been prohibited from leaving the country or contacting each other, according to RMF24.

Polish law enforcement is searching for individuals involved in spray-painting “Glory to the UPA” on memorials in Warsaw. In particular, on November 14, such graffiti was discovered on the monument to the Heroes of the Warsaw Ghetto, as well as on the monument to a soldier of the 1st Army of the Polish Army on Political Prisoners of Stalinism Square in the Muranów district.

In Poznań, Poland, a group of men attacked a local resident, mistakenly believing him to be Ukrainian. During the attack, they insulted the man and demanded that he “go to war.”

In Poznań, Poland, police detained two women who attacked Ukrainian citizens near a restaurant. The incident was captured on video, which spread on social media and helped law enforcement identify the attackers. According to police, the women were likely intoxicated.

Read us on