Poland’s Internal Security Agency has detained two Ukrainian citizens suspected of carrying out missions on behalf of Russian intelligence.

According to investigators, they painted the words “Glory to the UPA” on three monuments in Poznań in exchange for payment.

According to the local news site ePoznan, the suspects received a total of $500 for this. One of them allegedly recruited the other to carry out the task, offering him 1,000 zlotys.

The red-paint inscriptions were discovered in early November on the Poznań Army Monument, the Monument to the Soldiers of the 2nd Army of the Polish Armed Forces, and the Monument to the Heroes within the Citadel grounds.

Initially, the police handled the case, but the ABW later joined the investigation. One of the detainees is charged with incitement to commit sabotage.

Similar graffiti was also reported in other Polish cities during this period, but those detained in Poznań are not linked to those incidents.

Source: ePoznan.pl

Polish law enforcement is searching for individuals involved in spray-painting “Glory to the UPA” on memorials in Warsaw. Specifically, on November 14, such a graffiti was found on the monument to the Heroes of the Warsaw Ghetto, as well as on the monument to a soldier of the 1st Army of the Polish Armed Forces on Political Prisoners of Stalinism Square in the Muranów district.

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