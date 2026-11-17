In Poland, from Wednesday, the maximum price of a litre of 95 petrol will be 5.99 zlotys. A litre of 98 petrol will cost no more than 6.64 zlotys, while diesel fuel will cost up to 7.57 zlotys, RMF24 reports, citing an announcement by the energy minister.

New maximum prices

The new limits will be lower than those set on Tuesday. On that day, the maximum price of 95 petrol was 6.02 zlotys per litre, 98 petrol cost 6.68 zlotys, and diesel fuel cost 7.64 zlotys.

Petrol stations that fail to comply with the established restrictions face fines that may reach 1 million zlotys.

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Tax changes for fuel

The price reduction is linked to the entry into force of a law on a tax on the windfall profits of fuel companies. The document provided for a temporary reduction in excise duty and VAT on liquid fuels. These measures are financed by a new levy on fuel companies receiving excess profits.

This is the third stage of the government package “Ceny Paliwa Niżej,” aimed at curbing the rise in fuel prices. The first stage was introduced at the end of March after a sharp increase in oil prices, while the second was in effect in August without a reduction in excise duty.

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