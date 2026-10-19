In Poland, the number of police officers involved in ensuring school safety has been reduced by almost half. On the morning of October 19, 11,500 law enforcement officers were deployed for these measures, compared with around 20,000 each day last week, RMF24 reports.

The situation in schools has stabilized

Polish police said in a statement that the situation at educational institutions has stabilized. Law enforcement officers recorded no new incidents and reported no new detentions. The increased police presence near schools was introduced because of a growing number of tragic incidents at educational institutions.

According to an RMF FM correspondent, over the past day police did not detect a single alarming event online that would have required intervention. Last week, the number of such cases declined, from several dozen per day to several. This allowed some police officers to return to their daily duties.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Checks and prevention

Since the start of the enhanced measures, law enforcement officers have conducted nearly 238,000 checks of educational institutions and detained 194 people. As of 06:00, police had recorded 519 cases in which they took action due to a reasonable suspicion that a prohibited act had been committed.

Police officers are currently continuing to monitor the internet closely and are focusing on prevention. They take part in educational activities at schools, including talks with students about safety and cybersecurity. Physical security at schools is now the primary responsibility of heads of educational institutions.

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