In Suwałki, Poland, a hospital admitted negligence after a complaint from patient Joanna Tylman. She said that after a miscarriage, a nurse handed her a transparent container with the child’s body and told her to keep it at home in the refrigerator. Polsat News reports.

Details according to the patient’s statement

According to Tylman, she was admitted to hospital due to complications in early pregnancy. She was given medication, but a miscarriage occurred two days later. The woman decided to leave the medical facility at her own request because she had to care for her children, who were at home.

After an examination, a doctor approved her discharge, and a nurse brought the patient a container with the child’s body, which had previously been kept in the hospital refrigerator, Tylman said. According to her, when she asked what she was supposed to do with it, the nurse advised her to keep the container in the refrigerator.

The woman also said that she left the hospital with her daughter, who covered the container with a sweatshirt. According to Tylman, the child’s body was kept in the home refrigerator over the weekend because she did not receive the documents required to arrange the burial.

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Return to the medical facility

On Monday, the patient returned to the hospital, where she received her discharge papers and was to collect a death certificate. Then, she said, she was informed that a funeral home could have collected the child’s body directly from the hospital. Tylman then contacted a funeral service, and the burial took place several days later.

The patient’s lawyer, Olaf Szczypiński, intends to submit a claim for compensation to the hospital. Tylman believes that in this situation she was deprived of proper treatment and respect for her dignity.

Response from institutions and investigation

The Patient Rights Ombudsman said that in its response to his inquiry, the hospital admitted negligence. In the office’s view, the patient’s rights were violated, including her right to respect for dignity and privacy.

Poland’s Ombudsman also requested explanations from the hospital, the Patient Rights Ombudsman and the prosecutor’s office. The District Prosecutor’s Office in Suwałki is conducting an investigation into possible desecration of a deceased person’s body. At the time Polsat News published its report, no one had been charged.

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